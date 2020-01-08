Cleveland Clinic appoints first chief research information officer

The Cleveland Clinic has named Lara Jehi, MD, to serve in the newly created position of chief research information officer to optimize the health system’s digital infrastructure.

“As healthcare has become vastly more data-intensive, the chief research information officer role will bridge research and patient data with clinical care,” said James Young, MD, Cleveland Clinic’s chief academic officer. “Dr. Jehi’s expertise as both a data-based researcher and physician will provide strategic vision to leverage large clinical informatics systems to drive innovation.”

An epilepsy specialist, Jehi currently leads multi-institutional National Institutes of Health-funded grants focused on data science. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Jehi’s data-driven algorithms for clinical care decision-making are being used, studied and expanded worldwide.



In addition, she serves as vice-chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Institutional Review Board, co-director of Network Capacity for the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative of Cleveland, as well as principal investigator of Cleveland Clinic’s Biorepository, a role leveraging information technology, enterprise analytics and regulatory support to efficiently scale up and incorporate biobanking efforts within clinical workflow.

“We owe our patients a healthcare system that harnesses technology, creativity and science to provide the best care of today, and develop the pioneering care of tomorrow,” said Jehi. “As digital healthcare delivery matures, our team will harness Cleveland Clinic’s robust health information and data sources to shape research innovation in basic and translational science, clinical research and healthcare delivery.”

The Cleveland Clinic’s near-term plan calls for the implementation of digital platforms such as telemedicine, data analytics and artificial intelligence, as the $8 billion healthcare organization looks beyond its core electronic health record system capabilities.

“The new digital and analytic tools and the new way that we process information for better servicing our patients will have a transformative effect on our industry,” said president and CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, at the Cleveland Clinic’s 2019 Medical Innovation Summit in October.