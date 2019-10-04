WakeMed Health goes live on predictive analytics

To improve patient outcomes in the Raleigh, N..C., metropolitan area, three-hospital WakeMed Health & Hospitals is live on the Rothman Index predictive analytics software.

The first implementation was at WakeMed Cary Hospital.

The analytics software is expected to help the delivery system more quickly identify patient decline and improve health outcomes. The Rothman Index, developed by software firm ParaHealth, derives one simple score from all the data in an organization’s electronic health record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time, for any age, disease or care setting. It’s also used to help reduce length of stay and readmissions.

WakeMed took this route because of a conviction that the organization could be doing more to advance use of artificial intelligence, analytics and actionable information to improve safety, says Tom Gough, senior vice president of community hospitals.

“Others outside of health are using predictive analytics, and so should we,” he contends. “Google Maps and GPS can tell you if a traffic jam is coming up, but there is little predictability in hospitals, yet that will change over the next three to five years, and we want to be ahead of the curve.”

Before selecting the Rothman index, WakeMed considered several vendors, but they couldn’t offer what Rothman has—the ability to predict decline in status before it becomes apparent to clinicians. Gough and colleagues also talked with providers using Rothman Index and found these clinicians were seeing significant reductions in sepsis mortality and as much as 30 percent declines in unplanned transfers to the ICU.

Other information technology implementations and go-lives during the past week include.



Fraser, which provides a range of mental health services for those who have autism and other developmental disabilities, has selected the Cerner electronic health record to enable the organization to provider quicker access to care, improve client experiences and coordinate better with primary care physicians in Minnesota. Fraser offers its services across much of the globe, contracting at more than 27,500 facilities in more than 35 nations. Its services include healthcare, housing, education and employment to help those with special needs live to their fullest potential. Planning and training starts in November with go-live in January.

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in northern California is live on the Synzi communication platform to remind patients of upcoming procedures with timely and informative text messages. The hospital hopes to increase adherence to required patient preparations. Early on, the no-show rate has been cut by more than 70 percent. “That means better outcomes overall especially when it comes to preventive screenings such as colonoscopies and other time-sensitive diagnostic procedures,” says Jason Wells, president of Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.

George Washington University Hospital in Washington is an early adopter of integration and apps from vendor TransformativeMed that enhance Cerner’s electronic health record system to improve clinician satisfaction through better workflow, ease-of-use, efficiency and communication. “Prior to this, I used a combination of methods to generate patient bills, says Babak Sarani, MD, director at the Center for Trauma and Critical care at the George Washington Transfer Center. “This is faster, easy to use and has a platform that reminds me which patients have and have not billed.”

El Camino Health’s Mountain View Hospital is offering GammaTile Therapy, which is a new approach to treating recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile therapy is a surgically targeted radiation therapy to delay tumor regrowth and is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. “Once GammaTiles are implanted, the treatment begins immediately and may have significant clinical advantages in terms of tumor control, says Robert Sinha, MD, a radiation oncologist at El Camino Health.