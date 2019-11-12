VA collaborating to expand availability of telehealth for vets

A wide range of healthcare stakeholders and outside organizations have joined in a quest to make telehealth services for rural veterans a reality.

The program is called Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) and is a collaboration between the VA, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and vendors including Philips Healthcare, Caregility, CareLink and Steelcase.

Philips and Steelcase have designed, built and donated small enclosure rooms called pods, which will be placed in VFW halls and Legion posts. This enables veterans to access telehealth at local VA centers rather than having to travel to the nearest VA facility that could be hours away.

HIPAA-trained attendants provided by CareLink will assist veterans during their consultations.

“Telehealth is vital to overcoming geographic barriers and increasing veteran access to care,” says Mike Brandofino, president and COO at Caregility. The ATLAS program builds upon telehealth expansion efforts initiated by the VA MISSION ACT, bringing more convenient options to veterans and their families.”

The first ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held at VFW Post 6786 in Eureka, Mont., and early installations are planned for VFW and Legion sites in Pennsylvania, California and Virginia.

