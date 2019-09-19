Southwest Diagnostic’s workflow software aids with patient engagement

New workflow software at Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center in Dallas is helping the organization improve the patient experience and care quality.

The application has a side benefit of engaging patients throughout the imaging encounter.

Patients can self-register and check-in within minutes, or pre-register from home on a computer or mobile device, schedule their own appointment, get a general idea of price via estimation algorithms, and patient payments can be collected prior to the examination.

The software is Royal Enterprise Care Management with modules that also include support schedulers, technologists, physicians and referring providers.

With patients able to enter medication information, front-desk transcription errors are significantly lower, as is the need for paper.

Care management software supports technologist and physician workflows that include raising real-time point-of-care warnings during the exam, if necessary, says Philip Collins, director of business services at Southwest Diagnostic Imaging, which is part of Texas Health Resources.

“Royal offers customizable Modular technology addressing each facet of the revenue cycle, taking one selected module at a time and subsequent modules providing operational efficiency, cost saving, increased upfront collections, patient/physician satisfaction and radiologist electronic scripting capability,” Collins explains.

Southwest Diagnostic Imaging has served North Texas since 1985 and presently works with more than 30 local radiologists.

