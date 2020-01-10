Shared platform helps hospitals collaborate and better anticipate sepsis

More than 20 hospital associations across the nation are collaborating to develop protocols for rapid detection and treatment of sepsis.

Sepsis is among the leading drivers of hospital costs and accounts for more than one-third of hospital deaths, as well as being the most expensive all-payer condition in the nation, according to experts in the field.

The associations are using the event notification and care collaboration platform of software vendor Collective Medical, which is offering the technology at no charge. Among the platform’s services, it offers notifications to providers that identify patients with a history of sepsis so care teams can quickly intervene if necessary.

Other stakeholders collaborating include several Medicaid agencies and health information exchanges. In total, more than 1,000 are participating as well as thousands of ambulatory providers, according to Collective Medical.

Every provider on the platform will be notified at admission, discharge or transfer about patients with a history of sepsis. Already, the value of the platform has been recognized in emergency departments, ambulatory settings, substance abuse clinics and behavioral health practices, says Greg Van Pelt, president of the Oregon Health Leadership Council.

“The ability to leverage information and clinical histories to prevent future events such as sepsis is a natural extension of the power of care coordination,” he adds.



Amit Shah, MD, chief medical officer at CareOregon, notes that sepsis survivors need special care and continued attention because the effects of sepsis can continue long after a patient is discharged. “A next step in the evolution of precision medicine is using Collective Medical notifications to specifically identify and coordinate care for patients who are at high risk for readmissions or poor health outcomes,” Shah explains. “The sepsis notification will help direct the appropriate treatments to these patients and ultimately improve outcomes.”

Additional information and a set of 17 recommendations are available here.

