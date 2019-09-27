Regulator expectations is theme of NIST data security conference

The Safeguarding Health Information Conference annually updates a broad range of healthcare stakeholders on the current data security environment.

The conference, sponsored by National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights for the past 11 years.

The conference offers a wealth of details and guidance for covered entities, business associates, application development firms and healthcare professionals, giving insights into what federal regulators expect from entities in possession of health data.

“The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Security Rule remains the cornerstone for protecting health information, but effective protection of health information cannot be achieved by simply following past year’s formulas for compliance with the Rule,” the regulators warn.

The conference will offer an update and overview from Roger Severino, director at the Office for Civil Rights. Panels and presentations will address the latest thinking on enterprisewide risk management, emerging cyber threats and management of medical devices, applications and Internet of Things in healthcare environments.

“The on-time demand for health information and rapidly changing technologies have produced enterprise-wide risk management and novel cybersecurity threats to the industry, Severino and others will stress. New vehicles for storing and transferring health information and the management of medical devices make interoperability of real-time data the new standard and the expectation of patients and providers. In such an environment, compliance officers, entrepreneurs and government agencies face new challenges to perform core functions of security and data access while at the same time keeping up with a world of unprecedented change.”

The conference, which also will be webcast, will be held October 16 and 17 at the Washington Marriott in Washington, DC. The fee is $239 for persons on site, including meals, and the webcast fee is $95. More information is available here.

