Pediatric facility adopts 2D, 3D imaging approach that reduces radiation

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach is adopting an imaging system that can deliver 2D and 3D images while limiting the doses of radiation for subjects.

The technology enables patients to be scanned while standing; the full-body imaging delivers about three times less radiation, which is an important factor when imaging pediatric patients, who are especially susceptible to potential downstream effects from exposure to radiation.

The hospital has implemented the EOS Imaging System, which captures bi-planar images with two perpendicular X-ray beams that travel vertically while scanning the patient from head to toe. The EOS exam produces simultaneous frontal and lateral, low-dose images in less than 20 seconds. The two resulting digital images are processed by EOS' proprietary sterEOS software to generate a 3D model of the patient's spine or lower limbs.

The imaging technology can be used for children with hip, knee or spine conditions. Because of the lower dose of radiation, it is a safer option for children who will need multiple X-rays during the course of their treatment, such as patients with scoliosis.

"Traditional X-rays have been the primary diagnostic tool to detect spine deformities, especially in scoliosis and kyphosis," says Torin Cunningham, MD, medical director of the orthopedic center at Miller Children's & Women's. "Now, our patients will get two to three times less radiation than a standard X-ray while providing us with extremely detailed, high-quality images."

The imaging produces highly detailed information about each patient's anatomy to assist orthopedic surgeons as they diagnose patients. This additional data can be used for precise, 3D surgical planning to help improve overall patient outcomes.

"The full body, weight-bearing images and 3D models improve the level of understanding of the patient's condition, so we can provide enhanced orthopedic care," says Cunningham.

