Partners to integrate clinically, digitally with primary care platform

Boston-based Partners HealthCare is becoming clinically and digitally integrated with One Medical, the nationwide membership-based primary care platform that combines digital health and in-office visits.

Partners HealthCare, founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, is partnering with One Medical, which currently operates two Boston locations but is planning to open new locations in eastern Massachusetts during the next few years.



The collaboration between the two organizations is intended to achieve greater care coordination between One Medical’s primary care practice and specialists at Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General.

“We’re committed to enhancing the patient experience through innovation, in order to have a greater impact on those who need care,” says Lynn Stofer, president of the Partners Community Physicians Organization. “Our relationship with One Medical will help achieve that by offering expanded access to a reimagined primary care experience with a tightly integrated network of world-class specialty care when needed. We hope to create the type of experience that patients expect and deserve.”

One Medical’s membership-based primary care practice costs $199 a year and includes the ability to connect to on-demand video care 24/7 via a mobile app. In addition, One Medical contends that patients can electronically send a message to their care team, book medical appointments and renew prescriptions—all online.

“We’re delighted to work alongside one of the world’s leading healthcare systems in Partners HealthCare,” says John Singerling, chief network officer of One Medical. “Through this collaboration, we believe we can deliver an outstanding consumer experience, while advancing care coordination and value-based care.”

Partners is the latest major health system to team with One Medical, the nation’s largest independent primary care provider. Last year, Emory Healthcare joined forces with One Medical as did Advocate Aurora Health and Mount Sinai, while Providence St. Joseph Health expanded its partnership with the primary care provider.