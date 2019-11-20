NYC’s Visiting Nurse Service picks Netsmart for pop health platform

The Visiting Nurse Service of New York has selected a platform from Netsmart to better support its population health management program.

The organization serves the five boroughs of New York as well as Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, serving 44,000 patients and health plan members each day.

The platform will provide care coordination, data reporting and analytics and also enable health insurers to give support for high-risk members with chronic and post-acute needs.

“All of our population health activities take place within a value-based care framework, which requires a combination of effectiveness and efficiency,” says Rose Madden-Baer, senior vice president for population health and clinical support services at Visiting Nurse Service of New York.

Female nurse measuring blood glucose level of senior woman Alexander Raths/Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.com

“We recognized that we needed to enhance our care management system and related applications to support our current and future value-based partnerships. Our analysis concluded Netsmart was the best platform for this purpose.”

The Netsmart platform enables clinicians to provide person-centered care and supporting applications include an electronic health record, health data exchange, analytics, risk stratification to assist in identifying gaps in care, and social determinants of health with the aim to improve outcomes while reducing costs, Madden-Baer says.

“We needed a system that would allow real-time data sharing and communication across our various care models and insurance products that would also support interoperability of our existing clinical support and risk-assessment technologies,” she adds. “Robust reporting, analytics and dashboards allow us to monitor implementation and efficacy of evidence-based care models to make real-time course corrections as needed.”

Visiting Nurse Service of New York will use the Carequality interoperability framework, of which Netsmart is a founding member, and the nurse service also can exchange data with all New York regional health information organizations, which enables care coordination across the entire state.

“Connecting to Carequality will improve our data sharing, leading to better quality outcomes for the populations we manage,” explains Robert Orlando, vice president of applications and integration services at Visiting Nurse Service of New York. “In addition, we can leverage the system’s dashboards to track the operational and financial key performance indicators that are embedded in the platform.”

