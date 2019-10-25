Novant Health, Tyto Care join to offer on-demand remote exams

Novant Health is working with Tyto Care, which offers a modular device and telehealth platform to conduct on-demand remote medical examinations.

Through the partnership, patients of Novant Health—a , delivery system with 14 medical centers based in Winston-Salem, N.C.—will have access to virtual visits and eventually will be able to purchase a home examination device to augment virtual visits with a comprehensive physical exam. Patients in North Carolina will be connected via the Tyto platform to a Novant Health provider at anytime and anywhere.

“By integrating Tyto Care’s end-to-end telehealth offering into our digital healthcare delivery platform, we’re expanding our patient experience with game-changing technology,” says Hank Capps, senior vice president and chief digital health engagement officer at Novant Health.

The Tyto Care product includes TytoHome, a handheld modular examination device used by patients that enables clinicians to perform comprehensive physical exams virtually. Providers will have access to video, augmented reality, sensors and machine learning technology to examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen.

The partnership shows Novant Health’s commitment to digital health and expanded access to care, says Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer at the organization. “We are always looking for ways to make the healthcare experience simpler, more convenient and more affordable,” Yochem adds. “This partnership embraces technology to help parents get care for their children … or older adults in their homes to be seen virtually for minor health issues.”

Other new health information contract wins and go-lives announced this past week include the following.



Santa Cruz Valley Regional Medical Center in Arizona, and DeSoto Regional Health System in Louisiana, two current customers of community hospital vendor CPSI which serves smaller facilities, recently adopted the vendor’s nTrust program to cut costs. The program offers CPSI’s Evident electronic health record and revenue cycle management software through a Software-as-a-Service payment model. The arrangement gives community hospitals predictability with no additional costs for enhancements, resulting in improved financial outcomes.

Wexford Health Sources, a correctional healthcare company, has chosen the Eviti Connect evidence-based treatment intelligence and oncology decision support platform of NantHealth to ensure inmates with oncology conditions are receiving appropriate care. “High costs and high mortality illnesses are prevalent in our nation’s correctional facilities,” explains Tom Lehman, MD, corporate medical director at Wexford Health. “By collaborating with NantHealth and their Eviti Connect solution, we are now able to streamline oncology authorization allowing patients to begin evidence-based treatment quickly.”

Choices Coordinated Care Solutions, a national organization supporting youth with significant behavioral and emotional issues, will implement the behavioral healthcare software of Streamline Healthcare Solutions in its Indianapolis facility. In addition to Indiana, Choices Coordinated Care serves families in Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland, Washington, DC, Illinois and soon in Mississippi, working to keep youth in their homes and schools.

AccentCare, a post-acute health care provider with skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management services, will use the RxNT ePrescribe platform of Hospice Pharmacy Solutions (HPS) to provide pharmacy benefits management services to hospice patients across the nation. AccentCare also will fully integrate with the Homecare Homebase electronic medical record and receive around-the-clock access to HPS staff pharmacists for consultation and guidance in selecting drug therapies, formulary assistance and direction on appropriate dosage of medications.

