Novant Health counting on AI to help reduce CHF readmissions

Novant Health has selected artificial intelligence vendor Jvion to assist the organization in launching the Novant Health Institute of Innovation & Artificial intelligence.

The 15-hospital delivery system has set forth the goal of reducing readmissions for congestive heart failure. Novant serves parts of Virginia and the Carolinas with a network of 1,600 physicians, 28,000 employees at care delivery 640 sites.

Jvion uses prescriptive analytics to identify patients at risk, determine if the risk can be changed and recommends patient-specific interventions.

Heart failure is one of the leading causes of hospitalization for older adults, says Gordon Reeves, MD, Novant Health’s director for advanced heart failure. Further, these patients are more likely to have a diminished quality of life after hospitalization, he explains. “Jvion may allow us to focus our resources on helping them to have a successful transition out of the hospital and recover to a better quality of life.”

Based on data from 16 million patients, Novant Health can quickly apply the Jvion technology to patients with congestive heart failure and further apply it to other types of patients via a cloud platform on Microsoft Azure.

Also See: NLP to help Mercy Health better treat heart failure

“Our care teams can move faster and with more precision to address some of the community’s most serious health concerns,” says Angela Yochem, executive vice president at Novant Health and chief digital and technology officer. “This partnership expands our AI portfolio and builds on our commitment to use leading-edge technology to connect with and care for our patients.”

Eric Eskioglu, MD

Too often, patients with congestive heart failure go home and later are readmitted because they do not have access to transportation, and providers need to be asking patients about transportation needs and finding ways to resolve them, says Erick Eskioglu, MD, a neurosurgeon at Novant Health. “The goal is to not miss appointments; if we don’t get medications in their hands, that’s worthless.

“We also have to look at pharmaceutical needs and adequate food. There are things outside our four walls that we can’t control but should be able to control,” he asserts. Consequently, Novant Health is incorporating social determinants of health to better understand patient needs before they leave the hospital.

“Jvion supplements what we do,” Eskioglu notes. “We have our data in the cloud and Jvion gives us options. We can access the social determinants of patients and uniquely tailor to each patient.”

