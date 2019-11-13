New York estimates state HIE saves up to $195M annually in care spending

New York estimates that its statewide health information exchange reduces healthcare costs by $160 million to $195 million dollars annually.

Savings generated by the Statewide Health Information Network for New York (SHIN-NY) includes significant savings for both Medicaid and Medicare programs within the state.

Even if just current users of the HIE used its full capabilities, nearly $1 billion could be saved annually in costs associated with duplicate testing, avoidable hospitalizations and readmissions, and preventable emergency department visits, the state’s research notes.

Studies show that meaningful data exchange results in better healthcare and reductions of unnecessary healthcare spending, says Valerie Grey, executive director of the New York Health Collaborative, which works with the New York State Department of Health by integrating HIE across the state. “This statewide estimate for New York gives us a sense of the magnitude of the current impact and what tomorrow could bring as SHIN-NY continues to grow and evolve,” she adds.

SHIN-NY connects regional networks enabling healthcare professionals, with patient consent, to quickly access and share patient information and medical health records. All hospitals across the state and more than 100,000 healthcare professionals connect to SHIN-NY, which supports data exchange for patients, regardless of the health system or network for which providers work.

Mitchell Adler, MD, chief medical informatics officer at Northwell Health Physician Partners, says HIE is a fundamental tool that positively affects patient care and outcomes. “Real-time access to patient information when I need it is vital to my clinical decision-making and presents clear value to the healthcare system,” he contends.

