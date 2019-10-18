Medical device trade group launches digital health center

The Advanced Medical Technology Association has created a Center for Digital Health to help its member companies to leverage healthcare data and technological innovation.

The center, which operates within AdvaMed, is meant to serve as an advocacy platform and resource for the medical device industry as it seeks to tap into data-driven healthcare.

“Digital technologies and data-enabled insights and interventions are fundamentally changing how patient care is delivered,” says Andy Fish, AdvaMed‘s chief strategy officer. “This new era of care will be revolutionary, not just evolutionary, but we're still in new territory and there are barriers to overcome on the way to a future in which the promise of digital health is fully realized.”

According to Fish, digital health represents a set of technologies, platforms and data use practices that are becoming increasingly important as the healthcare industry transitions from fee-for-service to value-based care.

Fish contends that AdvaMed's Center for Digital Health will focus on “ensuring that regulatory, payment and delivery system reforms will accelerate and expand access to innovative digital health technologies and solutions.”

In addition to exploring digital health challenges, and opportunities, the center will provide AdvaMed member companies with the ability to network with peers, develop public policy positions, as well as engage with stakeholders and policymakers.

Scott Whitaker

“AdvaMed's Center for Digital Health will help bridge the gap between patients and the latest in healthcare innovation,” adds Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of AdvaMed. “Our aim is to be the resource and gathering place for all stakeholders in this exciting—yet challenging—new frontier of digital health, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.”

Members of the Center for Digital Health include 23andMe, Abbott, Apple, Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, IBM, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Microsoft, Pfizer and Siemens.