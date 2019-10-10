Marshfield Clinic system moves to implement Sectra PACS

Marshfield Clinic Health System is revamping its systemwide image storage system, choosing to install a picture archiving and communication system from Sectra.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin—it operates seven hospitals and more than 50 outpatient clinics, with more than 1,200 clinicians.

Michael Haas

The Sectra solution will provide consolidation of all radiology images on a single platform and allow for efficient remote reading by radiologists.

In addition to Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology, the multi-year contract will include Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, advanced visualization tools and business analytics.

“Sectra's solution is designed for health systems with geographically dispersed locations like Marshfield,” says Mikael Anden, Sectra’s president. “The images will follow the patients and the physicians will have easy access to them, regardless of their physical location."

Neither the clinic nor the vendor offered a timeline for the implementation, nor was the value of the contract made public.

