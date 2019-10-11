Large Cheyenne group picks Bright.md to offer patients virtual care

Cheyenne Regional Medical Group has selected the SmartExam platform of Bright.md to give patients online access to primary and urgent care for low-acuity conditions.

The medical group, the largest group practice in Wyoming with 175 physicians across three regional campuses and anchored by 222-bed Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, believes the SmartExam platform will help the doctors differentiate their services in a market increasingly crowded with urgent care clinics.

“The convenience of urgent care clinics makes them attractive to patients,” acknowledges Kerry Slater, president at CRMG. “But that care is fragmented and not tied to their health record or the relationship they have with their provider. With SmartExam, we can offer access to high-quality care that far exceeds the convenience and affordability of walk-in-clinics while protecting the patient’s continuum of care.”

Beginning in November, adult patients can log into SmartExam from home, office or anywhere else and be guided through a virtual care visit. When the visit is complete, the CRMG clinician receives notification that a patient is waiting to talk.

The clinician reviews patient responses as well as medical history from the electronic health record are reviewed by the clinician who provides a diagnosis and treatment plan including prescriptions in an hour or less.

Other health information technology contract awards and go lives during the past week include the following:

Salem (Ore.) Health will use the XT automated dispensing cabinets of Omnicell to streamline workflows, improve nursing and pharmacy efficiency and enhance patient safety. Omnicell’s platform also offers closed-loop interoperability to provide advanced medication tracing and diversion prevention. The investment will streamline medication processes and reduce medication errors while increasing medication accountability, says Phil Martin, director of pharmacy.

West Virginia University Health System, a 10-hospital delivery system known as WVU Medicine, is buying financial advocacy and patient eligibility software to enhance patient access and support for its uninsured and underinsured patients. The product, called IntelliGuide, is from revenue cycle management vendor PatientMatters. The software will support uninsured and self-pay patients, and internal departments such as inpatient, outpatient and emergency department services.