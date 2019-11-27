Intermountain launches pediatric center for personalized medicine

A new Center for Personalized Medicine, located at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, will deliver targeted therapies to critically ill kids, based on their genetic makeup.

The center, described as the first of its kind in the Intermountain West region of the United States, provides state-of-the-art technology and rapid whole genome sequencing to quickly identify genetic causes of hard-to-diagnose complex and rare diseases that affect infants and children.

“The Primary Children’s Center for Personalized Medicine is founded on our belief that every child deserves the most advanced care possible,” says Dustin Lipson, administrator of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “This center has been made possible because of the technologies of Intermountain Precision Genomics, and the synergies created by the open, collaborative environment between Primary Children’s Hospital and University of Utah Health.”

The center will leverage clinical, familial and genetic data stored at Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health. By tapping into these vast information resources and decades of research, the participating organizations will offer next-generation care to children through precision diagnosis and tailored treatments—including gene therapies as well as stem cell, immunologic and regenerative medicine.

“Our partnership affords us a unique community of doctors and researchers with unmatched knowledge and expertise to continue to discover and develop new cures,” contend Intermountain executives. “No other place can connect clinical, genetic and familial information like the Primary Children's Center for Personalized Medicine.”

According to Intermountain, Primary Children’s is one of only six U.S. hospitals to provide gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy—one of the most common childhood genetic conditions—and clinical trials are testing gene therapy treatments for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy, Adrenoleukodystrophy, as well as other serious diseases.

“The Primary Children’s Center for Personalized Medicine is poised to become one of the most genetically informed centers in the world,” says Lincoln Nadauld, MD, chief of Intermountain Precision Genomics. “The partnership will ensure that children receive the most cutting-edge care available anywhere.”