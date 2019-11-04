Imaging organizations seek to firm up guidance on use of AI in radiology

North American and European radiological organizations have crafted a statement to guide the development and use of artificial intelligence in radiology.

The statement was simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, Insights into Imaging and the Canadian Association of Radiologists Journal.

Contributing societies included the American College of Radiology, the European Society of Radiology, the Radiological Society of North America, the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine, the European Society of Medical Imaging Informatics, the Canadian Association of Radiologists and the American Association of Physicists in Medicine.

As a newer technology, artificial intelligence lacks clear standards guiding its development and use, authors emphasize. The ethical use of AI in radiology should promote well-being and minimize harm resulting from potential pitfalls and inherent biases, they contend.

J. Raymond Geis, MD

“Radiologists remain ultimately responsible for patient care and will need to acquire new skills to do their best for patients in the new AI ecosystem,” says J. Raymond Geis, MD, a senior scientist at the American College of Radiology Data Science Institute.

The community needs an ethical framework to steer technical development, influence how different types of stakeholders respond to and use AI and implement tools to make the best decisions for and increasingly with patients, he concludes.

Integrating AI into radiology research and clinical practice compels the radiology community to develop codes of ethics and practice, while ensuring the privacy and safety of patients, notes Matthew Morgan, MD, an associate professor and director of IT at the University of Utah and a member of the RSNA Radiology Informatics Committee.

The complete statement is available here.

