Halamka to join Mayo Clinic and lead its digital health effort

Health IT thought leader John Halamka, MD, will be heading up the Mayo Clinic Platform, an initiative meant to elevate the provider to a global leadership position within digital healthcare.

Halamka, who previously served as executive director of the Health Technology Exploration Center for Beth Israel Lahey Health in Massachusetts, will be joining the Mayo Clinic on January 1.

“It’s an exciting time to join Mayo Clinic and work with new colleagues to enhance what we can offer to patients worldwide,” says Halamka, who has been named president of Mayo Clinic Platform. “The Mayo Clinic Platform provides us the opportunity to shape healthcare in a new and dynamic way.”

Halamka, co-author of Realizing the Promise of Precision Medicine: The Role of Patient Data, Mobile Technology and Consumer Engagement, oversaw digital healthcare relationships with industry, academia and government as the leader for innovation at Beth Israel Lahey Health.

In addition, Halamka was chief information officer at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for more than 20 years, where he was responsible for all clinical, financial, administrative and academic IT.

“Dr. Halamka has a proven track record of success in innovation and value creation,” says Gianrico Farrugia, MD, president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic. “His extensive experience and network will help power the Mayo Clinic Platform forward to benefit our patients and to support Mayo Clinic's path for the future.”