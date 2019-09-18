Geisinger, Tempus to build precision medicine tools for cardiology

Danville, Penn.-based Geisinger is teaming with tech vendor Tempus to leverage artificial intelligence for the development of diagnostic and prognostic tools for cardiovascular disease.

Under the multi-year partnership, the two organizations are looking to use machine learning to predict life-threatening cardiac events so that clinicians have the opportunity to intervene before it is too late.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of patients with cardiovascular disease through the development and application of state-of-the-art technologies,” says Brandon Fornwalt, MD, co-director of the Cardiac Imaging and Technology Laboratory at Geisinger, a group of engineers, researchers and physician scientists within the Department of Imaging Science and Innovation.

The collaboration, which will be housed within Geisinger’s Cardiac Imaging and Technology Laboratory, will tap into Tempus’ proprietary machine learning platform which will analyze the health system’s vast clinical database to identify outcome and response data leading to more proactive cardiovascular treatments and interventions.

“Geisinger has a long history of innovation when it comes to assembling novel datasets to improve patient care,” says Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with them to bring the power of technology and artificial intelligence to cardiology.”

Tempus, which works with almost 50 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers, has been focused on oncology but is looking to expand to precision medicine solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease through the partnership with Geisinger.

Last year, the company announced the launch of a new mobile app—Tempus Labs--that enables physicians to securely access structured clinical information, a dynamic view of their patient’s molecular alterations, potential therapies, as well as relevant clinical trial options.

“Tempus is one of the best in the business at building and translating these kinds of technologies, so we are very excited to work with them,” adds Fornwalt. “This collaboration brings together complementary areas of expertise unified behind a joint vision of integrating the best technology available to positively impact our patients."