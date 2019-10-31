Geisinger offers digital tool for patients, providers to manage mammograms

Geisinger Health System has teamed with Life Image, a network for sharing clinical and imaging data, to better manage breast health records, including previous mammograms.

“Access to previous mammograms is critical for early detection of breast cancer,” according to the announcement from Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. “Patients without access to previous mammograms are likely to undergo more testing, and cancer detection may be delayed.”

Rear view of woman having mammogram Phovoir/auremar - Fotolia

A digital tool, called Mammosphere, now offers the ability to store all mammograms online for patients and provides their doctors with access to the entire imaging history. Mammosphere enables all types of clinical data—including breast health records—to be securely acquired, digitally stored and easily shared with physicians. In addition, the “first-of-its-kind” patient engagement tool enables new exams and reports to be received electronically in the mammography record, instead of on a CD.

“Mammosphere provides a resource for both patients and providers to easily share breast health images and exams,” says Joe Fisne, Geisinger’s associate chief information officer. “Mammosphere is secure and HIPAA-compliant and helps to reduce the burden on new patients of having to track down and gather their breast health history in advance of an appointment.”

Fisne adds that “with access to patient’s mammogram history providers will have everything needed to provide a fast and definitive interpretation of the mammogram.”

According to Life Image, mammography is more accurate when comparison exams are available and decreases false-positives. Further, the vendor contends that access to relevant prior exams can prevent healthy patients from additional unnecessary imaging, follow-up appointments, anxiety, biopsies, radiation exposure and costs.

“Partnering with Geisinger is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate with such a progressive institution and work together towards our shared goal of exceeding patient expectations and providing superior care,” said Matthew Michela, president and CEO of Life Image.

The Geisinger-Life Image partnership is supported by a Pennsylvania Department of Health grant awarded to Keystone Health Information Exchange, one of the nation’s oldest and largest HIEs. KeyHIE was founded by Geisinger in 2005.