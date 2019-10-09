Geisinger expands use of Cerner population health platform

During the next decade, Geisinger intends to broaden its implementation of Cerner’s HealtheIntent population health platform across its clinical enterprise, accountable care organization and health plan.

The Danville, Penn.-based integrated health system announced on Tuesday that it has signed a 10-year agreement with Cerner to make HealtheIntent Geisinger’s preferred data platform.

Geisinger is an existing HealtheIntent customer and plans to build on the “value created and realized together over the last four years,” according to the announcement.

“Expanding our relationship with Cerner and leveraging its capabilities across our health network will help create a better, seamless experience for our clinicians and help improve the personalized care we provide patients,” says Karen Murphy, executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Geisinger’s Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation.

“We expect to see continued and significant growth over the next decade as we work together toward innovation that shapes the future of healthcare,” Murphy adds.

Under the 10-year deal, Cerner and Geisinger will form an innovation team to leverage “transformative healthcare solutions and new commercial capabilities,” including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Geisinger is nationally recognized for building a system to deliver the highest quality, lowest cost care,” says Don Trigg, executive vice president of strategic growth for Cerner. “Cerner’s EHR-agnostic HealtheIntent had measurable impact on Geisinger’s business strategies. Now, both organizations are excited to leverage the platform to drive the next wave of disruptive innovation.”

According to Cerner, HealtheIntent is a cloud-based population health platform that “enables healthcare systems to aggregate, transform and reconcile data across the continuum of care,” creating a “longitudinal record for individual members of the population that an organization is held accountable for; helping to improve outcomes and lower costs for health and care.”

In addition, the vendor notes that the platform collects data from multiple disparate sources in near real time, including any electronic health record, existing IT system or other information sources such as pharmacy benefit managers and insurance claims.