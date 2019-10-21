GE Healthcare, Premier team to aid diagnosis, treatment of breast cancer

Two U.S. healthcare companies hope to bring a French model for same-day diagnosis and treatment model for breast cancer.

GE Healthcare and Premier say they will collaborate on the new model, which expands on an approach that has already proven effective at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus in France.

The One-Stop Clinic at the Gustave Roussy Institute in France offers a coordinated patient journey from the initial appointment through diagnosis and treatment plan in one place, on one day and with one team, using GE technology.

To date, more than 20,000 women have participated in the French clinic's program, and 75 percent of women leave with their diagnosis on the same day. The idea and design of the clinic were pioneered by Suzette Delaloge, MD, an oncologist and head of the Breast Cancer Department at Gustave Roussy.

That contrasts significantly with breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in the U.S. It’s not unusual for women to get notification of a suspicious finding on a mammography image, then confirmation of potential cancer, but have to wait weeks for a follow-up exam to follow up results and map out a course of treatment.

“Premier is eager to explore the U.S. adoption of the One-Stop Clinic model, which decreases anxiety, aims to improve accuracy and speeds up the time it takes to diagnose breast cancer and establish a treatment plan,” says Denise Juliano, group vice president for Premier Applied Sciences.

“We’ve seen the benefit of taking a personalized approach to breast care that includes different modalities and a multidisciplinary team to ensure we get answers to our patients as quickly as possible,” says Joseph Russo, MD, section chief of women's imaging at St. Luke's University Health Network, and a member of the Advisory Board with GE Healthcare and Premier. “The One-Stop Clinic takes this a step further to offer proven same-day results that are incredibly impactful for patients and clinicians.”

To support the effort, Premier conducted a rapid evidence review, a comprehensive evaluation of expedited diagnosis for patients with breast cancer. Based on the results of the first phase of the collaboration, GE Healthcare and Premier will next evaluate the potential and merits associated with adopting the One-Stop Clinic model in the United States. The companies have convened an advisory board to provide insight on the One-Stop Clinic model, as well as guidance and counsel on best approaches to redesign it for the U.S. market.