Definitive HealthCare buys Patient Finder, expands offerings to docs, scientists

Definitive HealthCare has acquired Patient Finder, which helps life sciences and providers find patients that would most benefit from their products and services.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The combination is likely to help researchers at life sciences organizations and healthcare providers seeking to find new patients—the two health information technology vendors expect to offer software that identifies the specific types of patients that doctors and scientists want to serve.



Definitive Healthcare brings an analytical database of providers, holding information on virtually every provider in the nation. This includes 8,800 hospitals and delivery systems, 148,000 physician groups, 1.7 million physicians, 14,600 imaging centers, 9,600 long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, 40,000 clinics, 1,400 accountable care clinics, 4 billion medical and pharmaceutical claims, and 115,000 clinical trials, says Jason Krantz, founder and CEO at Definitive Healthcare.

As part of Definitive Healthcare now, Patient Finder can enable clinicians and scientists to query databases and identify previously undiagnosed patients who have certain diagnoses, which will help the doctors provide higher standards of care and higher reimbursement.

“If a pharmacy has a drug that can help certain patient segments, we can show doctors and researchers how to identify the best care standard for those segments,” Krantz explains. “For example, Definitive clients can analyze referral patterns, patient leakage trends, total and average charges, population health trends and outcomes.”

Further, as precision medicine continues to grow, health insurers want to better understand how precision medicine can improve the health of vulnerable populations while at the same time possibly also informing reimbursement strategies.

For PatientFinder, becoming part of Definitive Healthcare already is paying early dividends, says Dave Thornton, CEO and founder of the company.

“Uniting PatientFinder with the accuracy and breadth of the Definitive Healthcare provider data and best-in-class all-payer claims data is a win for our combined clients and a game-changer in the market,” he contends. “We’re an analytics shop that doesn’t have its own data and now we’re sitting on a huge pile of data.”

