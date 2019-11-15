CRM helps Illinois practice cut data entry, track adherence

Executives at MIMIT Health say the practice is saving data entry time after struggling to find the right customer relationship management software package.

“We looked previously, but the companies were immature,” recalls Romi Chopra, president, CEO and medical director at MIMIT Health, a large multispecialty group practice of independent physicians with nine locations in Illinois. “We worked with one company to create an HL7 interface, and nine months later we still had no interface.”

For a time, MIMIT used an electronic health records system that stored patient data in a cloud, but the servers were expensive and the practice could not easily connect claims into the EHR system. Then, Salesforce introduced the practice to Bridge Connector, which automates patient data sharing between the EHR and CRM.

Romi Chopra, MD

This gave MIMIT Health a single record of truth and the ability to expand analytics and find additional insights on the patient population, Chopra says. “We did five months of lots of testing with Bridge Connector and went operationally live this month. When we switched, we didn’t skip a beat. We didn’t have to spend millions on consulting, software and hardware because that was all wrapped up in Bridge Connector and Salesforce.”

Additional integration interfaces patient demographics, scheduling, billing and clinical data, eliminating the need for clinicians and staff to complete dual, redundant data entry across systems. Chopra estimates the ability to integrate data saves two hours of data entry time per patient per day.

Now, the organization has the EHR hosted in an Amazon cloud platform along with Salesforce software to support patient engagement and provider and payer relationship management activities.

“I can track all patients—in the clinic, the home and in long-term care,” Chopra says. I know if a patient took their blood pressure medication today because patients get an app put on their smartphone, and when the app is pressed, confirmation that the patient took medication uploads to the cloud, and the care coordinator can see if the patient is running low on, and I can get a prescription sent.”

