Cerner, Uber collaborate to reduce transportation barriers to care

Providers will be able to access Uber Health’s non-emergency medical transportation services for their patients through Cerner’s electronic health record.

The efficiency is being gained because of an agreement between the companies. According to a joint announcement, Uber Health’s app will soon be available for integrated use with Cerner’s EHR for U.S. providers.

The companies are hoping to reduce the transportation barriers to healthcare that affect about 3.6 million patients, resulting in missed appointments and delayed treatment.

“Joining forces with Cerner marks a new chapter for Uber Health and our mission to provide accessible, efficient transportation for patients and caregivers,” said Dan Trigub, head of Uber Health. “Reliable transportation to and from appointments can help reduce operating costs, patient no-show rates and help improve patient outcomes. Our goal is to simplify the way healthcare providers can access transportation options, and our work together will accomplish just that.”

Providing rides directly to and from medical appointments was among the “lighter-touch assistance activities” identified in a report released last month by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on how to integrate patients’ social needs into healthcare delivery.

The new Cerner EHR integration with Uber Health will enable clinicians to order rides for patients, making it easier for them get to and from medical appointments. Patient information, including name, phone number and pick-up address, will auto-populate from Cerner directly into a ride request with Uber.

“Uber Health has helped BayCare to improve continuity of care for our patients,” said Cerner customer Craig Anderson, BayCare’s director of innovation. “Patients who have received transportation via Uber have expressed how helpful it has been due to the timeliness of the driver’s arrival. Specifically, when looking at hospital throughput, Uber Health has been a tremendous asset to BayCare. Our ‘discharge order to door’ time has improved by 65 minutes due to our ability to provide an Uber ride for patients that are in need."