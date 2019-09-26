Business, IT misalignment plagues majority of organizations

A majority of enterprises think their networks are not fully ready to support their operations, with misalignment between IT and business needs cited as one of the top barriers to effective enterprise networks, according to a new report from IT services and consulting firm Accenture.

The firm surveyed 300 senior IT and business executives from 10 industries and seven countries, and found that while organizations have embraced advanced digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT)/edge computing (cited by 77 percent), big data/analytics (cited by 83 percent) and digital customer experience (cited by 78 percent), only 36 percent are “very satisfied” that their network is capable of supporting their business needs.

young engeneer business man with thin modern aluminium laptop in network server room WWW.SHOCK.CO.BA/.shock - stock.adobe.com

The survey showed that just 36 percent of respondents are “very satisfied” with their overall capability, and 38 percent are satisfied with network bandwidth. Less than half reported being “very satisfied” with their network performance (c43 ited by percent), and half said they are satisfied with security and reliability.

These levels remained largely the same when considering networks’ ability to meet the needs of the business in 18 to 24 months. Less than half (cited by 43 percent) indicated their networks are completely ready to support cloud and digital technologies.

The report cites the misalignment between IT and business needs as the main obstacle to keeping networks in line with business demands. That was identified as a top barrier by 48 percent of respondents.