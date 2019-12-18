BCBSMA’s new app coordinates meds with Amazon’s PillPack

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is launching a new pharmacy integration app and website that will help members manage prescriptions by using Amazon’s own Internet pharmacy.

The new service will enable BCBSMA members who are on multiple medications to seamlessly manage and fill their prescriptions with PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy. PillPack features convenient packaging, modern technology and personalized service.

BCBSMA is the first health plan to offer this type of integration with PillPack, the Boston-based health plan reports. Members can use PillPack to order, pay for, track and get prescriptions delivered to their homes.

"We know many of our members are managing multiple daily medications, which can cause confusion and stress," says Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of BCBSMA, a not-for-profit health plan. "By making it easy to use PillPack, we are giving our members easy access to a simpler, more personalized experience that removes the guesswork from managing multiple medications. Members will receive automatic, reliable, clearly labeled prescriptions at their homes when they need them."

BCBSMA worked with PillPack to create a digital option for eligible members, or those who are taking multiple maintenance medications, to switch to PillPack directly from their Blue Cross MyBlue member app or website. Members who choose to use PillPack only have to enter their insurance details, demographic information or medication lists one time, the health plan says. The program is available to eligible members of the health plan's commercial fully insured accounts.

PillPack's core services include a 30-day supply of medications—pre-sorted and delivered to members' doorsteps, in full coordination with their physicians—before they run out of their last prescription, according to Amazon. It also provides customized dosing packaging with the date, time, medication name and strength, plus a medication label that has a picture of each pill and notes on how it should be taken. The service is provided free, with regular copay or co-insurance rates with no additional subscription, service or shipping fees.

Members are also given 24/7 access to pharmacists via phone, email or online chat as part of the service. It also includes a proactive contact with members' doctors about prescription refills to ensure there are no gaps in medication. The service additionally provides ongoing prescription checking to prevent adverse medication interactions.

"By using the MyBlue app or website to switch to PillPack, members who take multiple medications won't need to stand in line at a pharmacy, spend their time sorting pills or worry about missing a refill," says Katie Catlender, vice president of customer experience at Blue Cross. "We hope this integration with PillPack will make it easy for our members to have a convenient way to manage their medications so they can get back to focusing on what's most important to them."

BCBSMA has also worked to improve medication cost transparency for all of its members, the health plan says. The MyBlue website helps members better manage pharmacy spending and help reduce cost surprises. Members can use the MyBlue website or app to view pharmacy spending over time and see the cost of their medications up front, while also tracking delivery to their home.

