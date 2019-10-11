App ties into Salesforce Health Cloud to address SDOH needs

A new app on the Salesforce AppExchange connects to social services databases to give provider case managers information about referring persons to appropriate organizations.

The application is intended to reduce impediments involving social determinants of health at the point of care.

The release of the CareService Connect app comes as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is aiming to increase competition and innovation in addressing social determinants of health by increasing SDOH-related reimbursement as part of the Medicare Advantage payment and policy updates.

Andy Harlen

Once the CareService Connect app is enabled, the user can access a wide range of social services and programs to address a patient’s needs within the Salesforce Health Cloud. The app is searchable by ZIP code and suggests social services that provide food, housing, care assistance, education, goods, work, transit and financial assistance.

Providers or case managers can begin the referral process with a few clicks. When the referral case is created, Salesforce will track the status until the referral is complete, helping care managers more closely track patients.

“Our goal is to partner with payers and healthcare systems so they can provide the right type of care to their patient while being efficient and cost-effective,” says Andy Harlen, chief revenue officer at Bridge Connector. “As the industry continues to evolve in providing care for the whole person and not just their specific disease, Bridge Connector’s CareService Connect app and similar other solutions make it easy for caregivers to lower their patients’ risk scores by referring and tracking their entire journey.”

New benefits for Medicare patients include covered access to meal delivery and non-medical transportation, among other services.

Too often, patients are discharged from the hospital don’t have adequate support services, according to CMS. For example, 68 percent of Americans suffer from at least one SDOH, and for those in a high-risk category, 60 percent have never discussed these issues with their provider.

Healthcare provider adoption of SDOH is becoming increasingly important as providers struggle to move from volume-based care to valued-based care models where the focus is to treat the whole patient.

