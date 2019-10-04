Allscripts, Northwell Health team to create next-generation EHR

Healthcare IT vendor Allscripts and Northwell Health, New York state’s largest provider, have partnered to develop a cloud-based, voice-enabled, artificial intelligence-powered electronic health record.

Allscripts and Northwell will jointly develop and pilot the “next-generation” EHR, which will be designed and tested using feedback from Northwell’s administrators, clinicians and IT staff.

Northwell, which has 23 hospitals, 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians, has been an Allscripts customer since 2009 and plans to deploy the new EHR enterprise-wide when it’s completed.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this alliance with Allscripts will generate,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “Coupling Allscripts’ technology expertise with Northwell’s clinical and operational strengths will enable us to create a dynamic patient-facing tool that will arm clinicians with knowledge to provide exceptional care to our patients.”

For its part, Allscripts will provide the development and systems integration expertise to build the new system. Currently, Allscripts Sunrise is the EHR platform in use at 19 Northwell hospitals, and Allscripts Touchworks is the system in use at more than 750 outpatient practices that the healthcare provider owns and operates.

Sunrise is a comprehensive single-platform acute, ambulatory and revenue cycle solution for hospitals and health systems, while the TouchWorks EHR platform is composed of clinical, operational, financial and wellness solutions for medium to large, single or multi-specialty physician practices, management services organizations and integrated delivery networks.

According to the announcement, support and enhancement of Sunrise and Touchworks will continue while Allscripts and Northwell are developing and testing the new next-generation EHR.

“Allscripts’ partnership with Northwell Health has been successful for many years and, together, we are positioned to develop and launch the electronic health record of tomorrow,” says Paul Black, CEO of Allscripts. “By focusing on the needs of both clinicians and patients, this innovative collaboration will help lead the healthcare IT industry into the future."