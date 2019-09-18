AHIMA picks Drugviu as winner of first pitch competition

The American Health Information Management Association has gotten into the market of supporting healthcare IT startups.

At its AHIMA19 Health Data and Information Conference, the Chicago-based organization named five companies that are hoping to make their marks in the health information management field.

AHIMA hosted its pitch competition in collaboration with MATTER, a health technology incubator with its headquarters in Chicago. The organizations heard pitches from the companies on Monday, presenting health data and information solutions to a group of HIM experts.

The winner of the first AHIMA competition was Drugviu, which has developed a population health platform that empowers communities of color to use their data to improve health outcomes. The company received $5,000 as the top prize.

Only 6 percent of clinical trials and research involves minorities, and Drugviu aims to end underrepresentation and improve health outcomes among minority communities by sourcing more minorities into clinical trials, providing education tailored to people of color and empowering people to share their medication experiences with their online community engagement platform. “This award money will allow us to pursue our mission of expanding the data set of medication and health experiences to include minorities,” said Drugviu CEO Kwaku Owusu.

Valhalla Healthcare was the runner-up in the competition, winning $2,500 for their product Allevia, a patient-driven, AI-powered intake solution that automates clinical documentation for healthcare providers. Uppstroms received third place and $1,500 for their machine-learning application that addresses upstream social risk for promoting better health.

The other semi-finalists included Smarter Health, a digital health startup aimed at transforming the way people collaborate to improve value-based healthcare, and Tapcloud, a remote patient monitoring and engagement platform that helps patients and their clinicians achieve better health outcomes.

“Innovations that help connect people, health systems and ideas are key to improving health outcomes,” said AHIMA CEO Wylecia Wiggs Harris. “With the inaugural AHIMA pitch competition, we’re putting the power to impact health in the hands of enterprising HIM professionals who are developing solutions to advance the healthcare industry."