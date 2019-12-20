NextGen plans to buy OTTO Health, add its telehealth technology

NextGen Healthcare has continued to expand its technology offerings, announcing its acquisition of OTTO Health.

The acquisition of the virtual visit platform will give NextGen a broader technology scope that will help provider organizations manage a wider range of care delivery approaches for patients.

Irvine, Calif.-based NextGen said it expects the acquisition of OTTO Health to close this month. It hopes to integrate this latest acquisition with its recent purchase of the Medfusion Patient Experience Platform into its electronic health records system.



“By acquiring OTTO Health, and recently Medfusion, we have made significant steps forward as we continue our mission of providing our clients integrated capabilities to engage and delight their patients,” says Rusty Frantz, president and chief executive officer of NextGen. “By integrating virtual care across the NextGen Healthcare platform, we are now able to offer the ability for patients and providers to experience a new dimension of care without taking the providers out of their natural workflow.”

OTTO Health is a telehealth platform that seamlessly integrates into EHR systems, enabling providers to have video visits with their patients as part of their normal workflows. OTTO works with EHR providers to create a streamlined user experience, while maintaining the EHR/PM system as the single source of truth.

Driven by convenience-seeking and technology-savvy healthcare consumers, demand for virtual visits is on the rise. The use of telehealth is especially important for people with chronic conditions and the 20 percent of the U.S. population that lives in rural areas where access to healthcare, particularly specialty care, is often lacking.

OTTO’s solution is device agnostic, doesn’t require the download or install of a separate app, and patients have multiple options for scheduling an appointment, including directly through the patient portal.

“Virtual visits lower cost and improve outcomes, but to maximize the potential benefits, the capability must be part of an integrated and coordinated solution,” says Sarah Green, president and CEO of OTTO Health. “We look forward to becoming a permanent member of the NextGen Healthcare family so we can collaboratively support provider groups focused on innovation and meeting their value-based care goals.”

