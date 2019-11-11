Kaiser Permanente Chairman Bernard Tyson dies unexpectedly

Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, died expectedly the morning of November 10 in his sleep.

“An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable healthcare for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we service,” according to the organization. “Most importantly, Bernard was a devoted husband, father and friend. We will all miss his tremendous presence in our lives.”

Bernard J. Tyson Hand-out/Kaiser Permanente

The board of directors has named Gregory A. Adams, executive vice president and group president, as interim chairman and CEO. “The board has full confidence in Greg Adams’ ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition,” says Edward Pei, chair of the executive committee.

Born Jan. 20, 1959, Tyson assumed the role of CEO at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, known as Kaiser Permanente, in 2013 and became chair of the board in 2014. He served for more than 30 years managing all major aspects of the company, serving as hospital administrator, division president and chief operating officer, among other posts. The company serves 68 million residents in its communities.

Upon becoming CEO in 2013, Kaiser had 9.1 million members, a workforce of 174,000 including 17,000 physicians, and generated $53 billion in annual revenue.

Now, Kaiser has 12.3 million members, 218,000 employees, 23,000 physicians and annual revenue of $82.8 billion.

Among his honors, Tyson was included in Time’s list of the most influential people in the world, and named by Modern Healthcare as one of the most influential people in the healthcare industry for five straight years.