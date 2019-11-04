EHNAC lays out HIT industry practices criteria for 2020

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission has released draft criteria for its 18 accreditation programs in 2020.

EHNAC accredits a range of industry stakeholders for meeting best business practices that include data exchange, privacy and security protections and other metrics.

The open process for adopting criteria started on November 1 and will end on December 31. Some of the accreditation programs available include accountable care organizations, cloud services, data registries, privacy and security, e-prescribing, health information exchange, practice management systems and outsourcing, among others.

The accreditation program highlights vendors, consultants, providers and others who find value in participating in EHNAC programs and being able to demonstrate to potential clients or partners that they take best business practices seriously.

EHNAC recently collaborated with several organizations that included WEDI, eHI and eP3 Foundation along with others, to establish a Trusted Exchange Accreditation Program (TEAP) to promote interoperability in a way that aligns with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).

“This new program is set to leverage existing industry-wide frameworks and best practices in use across the healthcare ecosystem and align with many national efforts including ONC’s efforts to endorse the 21st Century Cures Act and other federal requirements including TEFCA,” says Lee Barrett, executive director at EHNAC.

Lee Barrett

A wide range of enhancements have been made to each program based on feedback from accredited organizations and approved recommendations from the EHNAC criteria committee, says Ron Moser, senior site reviewer and auditor.

“During the review period, stakeholders are encouraged to provide EHNAC with opinions, comments and suggestions that will prove helpful in determining the necessity, appropriateness and workability of the criteria versions proposed for 2020,” Moser adds.