Cleveland Clinic picks the top 10 medical innovations coming in 2020

Led by Michael Roizen, M.D., Emeritus Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, a panel of physicians and scientists have selected, in order of anticipated importance, the top new innovations healthcare providers can expect to see by 2020.

"Healthcare is ever changing and we anticipate that these innovations will significantly transform the medical field and improve care for patients at Cleveland Clinic and throughout the world," Roizen explains.

Here is a look at the treatments on the near-horizon.

1. Dual-Acting Osteoporosis Drug

Osteoporosis is a condition where bones become brittle and increase the risk of breaking often without symptoms until the first fracture. But recent Food and Drug Administration approval of a new dual-acting drug called Romosozumab could offer more control in preventing more fractures.

2. Minimally Invasive Mitral Valve Surgery

The Mitral valve allows blood flow from the heart's left atrium to the left ventricle. However, for some patients older than 75 years the value may be defective and result in regurgitation. Expanded approval of a minimally invasive valve repair device for patients who don't experience improved symptoms could be a new treatment option.

3. Inaugural Treatment of Transthyretin Amyloid (ATTR-CM)

Cleveland Clinic physicians view ATTR-CM as a disheartening progressive, underdiagnosed and potentially fatal disease. Amyloid protein fibrils deposit in, and stiffen the walls of the heart's left ventricle. But there is a new agent to prevent misfolding of the deposited protein that shows signifant reduced risk of death. Three fast-track FDA approvals in three years now have led to the first-ever medication for this condition.

4. Therapy for Peanut Allergies

For some parents, the possibility that a child may be unable to breathe because of an allergic reaction is terrifying. While use of emergency epinephrine reduces severity risk of accidential exposure, the anxiety remains. Now, a new oral immunotherapy medication that gradually builds tolerance to peanut exposure can offer additional protection.

5. Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation

This treatment uses an implantable device that sends electrical stimulus to the spinal cord for relief of chronic pain. Unfortunately, unsatisfactory outcomes from subtherapeutic or over stimulation events are common. Closed-loop stimulation can enable improved communication between the device and the spinal cord, giving optimum stimulation and pain relief.

6. Biologics in Orthopaedic Repair

When patients have orthopaedic surgery, their body can take a considerable amount of time to recover, sometimes for years. Use of biologics that include cells, blood components, growth factors and additional natural substances can harness the body's own power and promote healing, and these substances are finding their way into orthopaedic care to expedite improved outcomes.

7. Antibiotic Envelope for Cardiac Implantable Infection Prevention

Each year about 1.5 million patients get an implantable cardiac electronic device. Yet, infection remains a real danger. Available now are antibiotic envelopes to encase the cardiac devices and prevent infection.

8. Bempedoic Acid for Cholesterol Lowering in Statin Intolerant Patients

While typically managed by statins, some patients experience unacceptable muscle pain with statins. The use of Bempedoic acid can provide an alternaltive approach to lowering LDL-cholesterol and avoid side effects.

9. PARP Inhibitors for Maintenance Therapy in Ovarian Cancer

PARP, or poly-ADP ribose polymerase inhibitors, block repair of damaged DNA in tumor cells which increases cell death, especially in tumors with deficient repair mechanisms. One of the most important advances in ovarian cancer, PARP inhibitors have improved progression-free survival and are now being approved for first-line maintanence therapy in advanced stage disease.

10. Drugs for Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

This is a condition in which the ventricular heart muscles contract normally, but do not relax as they should. With preserved ejection fraction, the heart does not properly fill with blood, leaving less blood being pumped out into the body. Current recommendations merely cover symptom relief. Now, SGLT2 inhibitors, a class of medications in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, are being looked at as a new treatment option.