App helps ED doctors quickly search EHR for conditions

A clinical decision support app, integrated into the electronic health record, enables emergency department physicians to sort through a patient’s medical history for certain conditions in seconds.

The CareView app—developed by the Regenstrief Institute, IU Health and Indiana Health Information Exchange—gathers data from the HIE on seven different medical conditions and displays it within the EHR for ED doctors.

“There is an incredible amount of information available for most patients, but sifting through all of it to find the most crucial data can be very time consuming,” says Titus Schleyer, a Regenstrief research scientist and professor of biomedical informatics at the IU School of Medicine. “Clinicians could spend three to five minutes searching for data in a patient’s records. CareView cuts that time to less than 10 seconds, freeing up more time to interact with the patient.”



The app, which leverages HL7’s Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), connects to the Indiana Network for Patient Care—the clinical data repository managed by the Indiana Health Information Exchange.

“Before this app, providers had to leave the EHR and access the Indiana Network for Patient Care through a separate tool,” says John Kansky, president and CEO of IHIE. “This eliminates the extra step. In addition, instead of sorting through every single health record, this app anticipates what the doctors are looking for and brings up only the most relevant information.”

Specifically, CareView sorts through patient records for the following medical conditions—chest pain, abdominal pain, headache, weakness and dizziness, back pain, pregnancy, heartbeat irregularities, and trouble breathing.

For two years, the app has been in use in the ED at IU Health Methodist. More recently, it has been added to EDs at IU Health West, IU Health North and IU Health Saxony. During the next nine months, CareView will be implemented at the remaining EDs in the IU Health system.