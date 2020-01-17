AMA, RedCrow partner to connect doctors with health startups

The American Medical Association and healthcare equity crowdfunding site RedCrow have joined forces to facilitate engagement between physicians and entrepreneurs to foster tech innovation.

The two organizations have launched the RedCrow Hub on the AMA’s Physician Innovation Network (PIN), an online community that connects and matches doctors with health startups.

“In the digital age, it has become extremely important to know who you are interacting with online,” said RedCrow CEO Brian Smith. “The AMA’s PIN gives the RedCrow network the ability to share their expertise with not only our fund-raising companies but with any company or individual seeking feedback or validation. Each user can create a robust profile, which lends to the credibility and success of this community.”



According to the AMA, doctors are often treated as an “afterthought” when developers design their digital health products. What’s needed instead, contends the physician group, is the ability to co-develop technology solutions that actually meet the needs of clinicians and advance healthcare delivery.

“Overlooking physician requirements is one reason new medical technology may not live up to its promise,” says AMA CEO James Madara, MD. “The AMA believes when physicians and entrepreneurs are aligned on the challenges and opportunities in healthcare, we can expect meaningful advances from medical technology. The new collaboration brings together the expertise of physicians and the passion of entrepreneurs to develop cutting-edge technology that improves the way the healthcare system works.”

In April, the AMA and a student-run biotechnology incubator started collaborating to ensure that healthcare entrepreneurs incorporate physician feedback into their digital health solutions.

At that time, Sling Health launched the Clinical Problem Database as part of the AMA’s PIN online platform. The purpose of the database is to gather input from physicians on suggested improvements to clinical efficiency and patient care that will help to shape new medical technology product development.