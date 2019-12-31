2020 cybersecurity presents an ever-evolving threat landscape

The sheer amount of data and its interconnectedness in 2020—along with the determination of cybercriminals to devise with new ways to access it—will add up to trouble, cybersecurity experts warn.

Clayton Calvert, a consultant at netlogx, an IT security and risk assessment firm, says 2020 will provide “an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

“There is no such thing as complete security, so enterprises are adopting cyber resiliency in order to bounce back quickly from continuous security breaches,” Calvert says. He offers a number of ways that enterprises can be resilient.

One way is to combine machine learning and automation with visibility to fight cyberattacks, such as through the use of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) products. “This type of machine learning helps reduce operational errors and helps enterprises self-manage, self-defend, and potentially self-heal against risks and breaches,” Calvert says. “Using technology such as SOAR reduces human error and enables IT teams to focus on other tasks necessary in the enterprise.”

Organizations that lean on a hybrid approach when it comes to using the cloud will mitigate some of the risks of using a public cloud or private cloud individually, Calvert adds. Choosing this approach also empowers organizations to implement best-of-breed solutions without being locked to a specific vendor.



Adam Levin, founder of CyberScout, a cyber insurance, data security and identity theft protection company, says that even though business leaders are more aware of cybersecurity and privacy than ever before, cybercriminals will continue to innovate in 2020. "As defenses improve, the attack vectors become more nuanced and technically impressive,” he says.

This increased threat will lead to greater demand for cybersecurity professionals in 2020—"far exceeding supply”—forcing organizations to fill the openings with less qualified people, Levin says.

Ransomware will continue to thrive next year, infecting more and more networks, and causing organizations to continue to pay to regain control of their data and systems, according to Levin. Yet, on a brighter note, he predicts more enterprises will have better backup practices to help minimize or neutralize the threat of these attacks.

Levin says the Internet of Things will continue to grow exponentially in 2020, with an estimated 20 billion IoT devices expected to be in use worldwide. This will pose a problem, because many of the IoT devices are “protected by nothing more than manufacturer default passwords readily available online,” he says.

Nick Culbertson, CEO and co-founder of Baltimore-based Protenus, says as health information systems become increasingly interconnected, there is an ever-greater need to ensure that no auditable event is putting patients or institutions at risk. “In 2020, artificial intelligence and automation will increasingly play a critical role in helping organizations audit and document every electronic event, reducing costly resources required to prevent policy violations that otherwise result in regulatory fines, lawsuits, and higher insurance premiums," he says.

